SER submits 2024 report, highlighting a year of renewed activity, institutional recovery | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Social Economic Council (SER) of Sint Maarten has officially submitted its 2024 Annual Report to Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina, highlighting a year of renewed activity, institutional recovery, and strengthened regional and international cooperation following a 16-month operational delay.

The report outlines the Council’s reactivation after the reinstatement of its Board on August 5, 2024, and details its renewed advisory work, outreach to partner institutions, and commitment to transparent governance.

Chairman of the SER Harlec Doran noted that the submission of the 2024 report symbolizes the Council’s full return to its advisory role. “The resumption of full operational capacity reflects our collective determination to serve the Government, Parliament, and the people of Sint Maarten,” he said. “The past year reminded us how vital an independent advisory body is to the democratic process. Since assuming office, I have made it my priority to engage with all relevant stakeholders, rebuild regional ties, and reaffirm the SER’s contribution to sound, evidence-based policymaking.”

In the months following its reinstatement, the SER re-established active working relationships with regional and international counterparts, including the SERs of Aruba and Curaçao, the SER of the Netherlands in The Hague, and the Consejo Económico y Social of the Dominican Republic. The Council also held consultations with the Boards of Financial Supervision (CFT) and other institutional partners to strengthen advisory cooperation and share best practices on issues of governance, labor, and economic resilience.

Doran emphasized that collaboration remains key to the Council’s mission: “Our outreach is not symbolic; it is foundational. Strong regional partnerships and open dialogue enable us to address shared social and economic challenges while building a unified vision for sustainable development in the Caribbean.”

In the interest of transparency, the SER’s report also includes a public listing of all solicited advisory requests received during the period when the Board was inactive. These include:

• The National Ordinance Sustainable Affordable Accessible Health Care Act (SAAHA), formerly known as the General Health Insurance (GHI) and National Health Insurance (NHI), submitted by former Minister of VSA Omar Ottley.

• The National Ordinance Visitor’s Tax and National Ordinance Preparedness and Resilience Resources Public Health and Tourism, also submitted by former Minister Ottley.

• The amendment of the National Decree on Passenger Transport, submitted by former Minister of TEATT Leo Lambriex.

• A request to research an early childhood development funding model, submitted by former Minister of ECYS drs. Rodolphe Samuel.

• A request concerning the revision of Book 7, Title 10 of the Civil Code, relating to short-term labor contracts, submitted by former Minister Ottley.

As of the preparation of the report, these advisory requests were still being finalized. The SER confirmed that all completed advice will be published on its official website during 2025.

Chairman Doran commended the management and staff of the Council for their perseverance, noting that the reinstated Board has “demonstrated resilience and an unwavering commitment to restoring the SER’s role as a cornerstone of sound policy development.” He added, “We are determined to ensure that the SER continues to make meaningful contributions to the progress and prosperity of Sint Maarten.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/ser-submits-2024-report-highlighting-a-year-of-renewed-activity-institutional-recovery