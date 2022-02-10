Several dozen people questioned by the gendarmerie about false vaccination certificates | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: At the beginning of this week several dozens of people were questioned about falsifying health passes. The hearings confirm the existence of fraud committed which the accused thought they could benefit from without risk.

More than a dozen beneficiaries of false passes were interviewed by the investigators of St. Martin, reinforced by their counterparts of the OCLAESP (Central Office for the Fight against Environmental and Public Health Violations) Antilles-Guyana, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Basse-Terre.

Surprised by a procedure that lifts the veil on a network, the accused have often had to admit to the facts for which they were accused. For a few hundred euros, these “beneficiaries” were able to buy their fake health pass via an acquaintance or social network.

These investigations, considered sensitive by the authorities, are the subject of particular attention from investigators throughout France and St. Martin is no exception to the rule.

Lieutenant-Colonel Maxime Wintzer said that “the processes used can make the buyer believe that he is not at great risk but the tools we have to allow us to detect fraud” before reminding that “the buyers of these false passes forget that it can be dangerous for their health by falsifying the diagnosis and that they incur up to 5 years in prison and 75,000 euros fine for the use of an administrative forgery”.

The creators and holders of false passes have been summoned to appear before the criminal court to answer for their actions.

The gendarmerie recalls that the law provides for a lesser penalty for anyone who voluntarily reports possession of a false pass and can exempt from punishment the person who finally decides to “begin the vaccination process” within 30 days.

Other operations of this type are already being planned on the territories of St. Martin and St. Barths.

