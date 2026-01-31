ShaGlam Cosmetics Owner Marsha Bremer Named Finalist for 2026 International Brow Awards in the UK | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Marsha Bremer, owner of ShaGlam Cosmetics, has been selected as a finalist for the 2026 International Brow Awards in the United Kingdom, earning the opportunity to represent St. Maarten on an international stage.

Bremer is the founder of ShaGlam Cosmetics, a St. Maarten-based beauty business offering professional eyebrow shaping, permanent makeup (PMU), temporary brow artistry, and additional beauty services. She said the recognition is both a personal milestone and a reflection of the talent within St. Maarten’s growing beauty industry.

Before entering the beauty sector, Bremer served for 10 years as a police officer. While she described that period as meaningful, she said she felt called to pursue a more creative and purpose-driven path. What began as temporary eyebrow shaping developed into a full-time career in brow artistry and PMU, leading to the creation of ShaGlam Cosmetics.

Bremer credited her growth to dedication, continuous education, and a commitment to precision and enhancing natural beauty. She said the nomination affirms that choosing an unconventional path can lead to unexpected opportunities, and she hopes her journey encourages others, especially women, to step outside their comfort zones and pursue their goals.

The International Brow Awards in the United Kingdom are promoted under The Brow Awards, a UK-based program that recognizes brow artistry and related beauty work across multiple categories, drawing entrants from the UK and abroad. The organizers describe it as an annual industry event, with the 2025/26 edition set for The H Suite in Birmingham on March 14, 2026, and they emphasize a structured entry process that includes paid submissions and rules intended to keep judging fair, including blind judging and requirements that entry images be free of filters, logos, and watermarks.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/shaglam-cosmetics-owner-marsha-bremer-named-finalist-for-2026-international-brow-awards-in-the-uk