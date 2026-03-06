Shaka Senghor visits St. Maarten for ASLF community outreach series | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–Art Saves Lives Foundation (ASLF) recently hosted New York Times bestselling author and internationally recognized speaker Shaka Senghor for a series of community initiatives focused on healing, empowerment, and personal transformation.

The visit followed Mr. Senghor’s donation of 500 copies of his latest book,How to Be Free, to the foundation. Released in September and featured onThe Oprah Winfrey Podcast, the book encourages readers to break free from the “hidden prisons” that hold them back. Its central message, “Don’t wait for freedom. It’s already within you,” aligns with ASLF’s mission of promoting healing, empowerment, and positive change.

The visit was made possible through an introduction by Chloe Arnold and Maud Arnold of the Chloe and Maud Foundation. Shipping of the books to St. Maarten was sponsored by Mr. Stanley Lint of STM Shipping Company, who also participated in initiatives surrounding Mr. Senghor’s visit.

The initiative was funded by the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, with support from Minister Richinel Brug and Chef de Cabinet Suenah Laville-Martis.

On Friday, February 27, ASLF hosted the first initiative at the University of St. Martin, engaging students from the CAFY college preparatory program. The session included 20 students in person and seven students joining virtually from Saba and Statia. The discussion focused on community upliftment, mental well-being, and personal empowerment, with students actively engaging and posing questions to Mr. Senghor.

ASLF thanked University of St. Martin President Dr. Antonio Carmona Báez and Ms. Valda Hazel for hosting the program. Minister of Education Melissa Gumbs also attended and took part in the discussion with students.

ASLF also partnered with the Ministry of Justice to bring the initiative to the Point Blanche Detention Center. The foundation thanked Minister of Justice Nathalie Tackling, Mrs. Richelda Emmanuel of the Ministry of Justice, and Mr. Rafael Barreto Souza of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) for supporting the outreach.

During the visit, Mr. Senghor met with two groups of incarcerated individuals and distributed copies ofHow to Be Free. Mr. Alesco E. Violenes, author ofSurviving Point Blanche Prison, also shared his experiences with participants. In total, 100 books were donated to the detention center, with the aim of ensuring every incarcerated individual on the island receives a copy as a resource for reflection, personal growth, and transformation.

The final initiative took place on Saturday, February 28, at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, with support from Director of Tourism May Ling Chun Derby and her team. The event was open to the public and welcomed community members and organizations from both the Dutch and French sides of the island.

The program featured a podcast-style conversation moderated by Leslie Samuel, focusing on Mr. Senghor’s story and themes explored inHow to Be Free, including overcoming adversity, transforming vulnerability into strength, breaking cycles of grief and shame, and building a blueprint for personal freedom. Following the discussion, attendees connected with Mr. Senghor, took photos, and received signed copies of the book.

Community members Stanley Lint, Dwight Williams, and Angelique Romou participated in a pre-event discussion group after reading the book in preparation for the community conversation.

“Art Saves Lives Foundation is deeply grateful to Shaka Senghor for his generosity and for sharing such a powerful message with our community,” said ASLF Founder and President Nicole DeWeever. “We believe this book and these conversations will inspire meaningful reflection and transformation for many individuals.”

ASLF also thanked volunteers Nicole Halman, Catherine Conner-Arrindell, Kaylee Stubbs, and Tswana Burleson for their support.

The foundation further acknowledged Mrs. Patricia Glasgow-Vlaun, Mr. Claret Connor, Mrs. Emilia Thomas Connor, Mr. Fred Grigsby, Ms. Carol Pope, Mr. Edgar Maldonado, Mrs. Jill Clarke, Member of Parliament Ludmilla de Weever, Mrs. Eva de Weever Lista, Mr. Leroy de Weever, and Mrs. Marie (Tessy) Choisy de Weever for their contributions.

Additional thanks were extended to videographer and photographer Cameron Hyman, Dion Gumbs of SXM Party Rentals, Felibea Brown for catering, Christian Richardson of Christian Cookies and Goodies, and Island Ways for product donations and welcome gifts for Mr. Senghor.

For more information, visitwww.artsaveslivesfoundation.org

