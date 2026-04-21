Shooting on Welfare Road Leaves 2 Injured, Suspect On The Run

~ Suspect Vehicle Flees Scene ~

COLE BAY – The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the early morning hours of Tuesday, April 21, 2026, on Welfare Road in the vicinity of a well-known 24-hour restaurant.

Just after 04:00 AM, Central Dispatch received multiple reports of a shooting in the area. Upon arrival at the scene, police officers and ambulance personnel encountered a female victim who had sustained a gunshot wound to her lower extremities. The victim, who is a visitor to the island, was treated on the scene before being transported to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further medical care.

While responding to the incident, officers on patrol observed a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting. A pursuit was initiated; however, the suspect vehicle fled the scene and crossed to the French side via the Belle Vue area. Efforts are ongoing to further identify and locate the vehicle and its occupants.

Later that same morning, a second victim presented himself at the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) seeking medical treatment for a gunshot wound to the lower body. His condition is currently being assessed.

Detectives of KPSM are actively investigating this incident and are in the process of gathering digital evidence and other relevant information to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Further information will be provided as the investigation progresses.

KPSM urges anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist in the investigation to come forward and contact the police.

Source: Press Release