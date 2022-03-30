Short film selected for the next IBDFF | FAXINFO

PHILIPSBURG: Diane, June, Rose and Josie are four Caribbean women. Friends in life, they share their daily life and their experiences. They are the heroines of the short film The Fab 4 & The Silent Retreat written by Diane de La Haye, another Caribbean woman – Jamaican – but living in Canada.

These four main female characters are played by local actresses, Rita Gumbs, Shama Flurton, Clarisse Glasgow and Kedisha Vidal. For this film, which was shot in St. Maarten, they were directed by Peter Sagnia.

The Fab 4 & The Silent Retreat is part of the selection for the upcoming International Black and Diversity Film Festival to be held in June in Toronto, Canada. The IBDFF is an independent film festival created to showcase black filmmakers while promoting cultural diversity.

The short film was already shown in theaters in the Dutch part of the country a few weeks ago. It will be shown again this Thursday, March 31 at 978 Sanctorum. The screening will be followed by a meeting with the artists.

Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/03/30/short-film-selected-for-the-next-ibdff/

