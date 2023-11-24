Show: A circus at Howell Center right now | FAXINFO

The Circus “In the Land of Dreams” welcomes you every evening until December 10.

Children and their parents will be able to admire international artists, acrobats, jugglers, clowns, Aladdin, Jasmine, the Snow Queen, Beauty and the Beast, Olaf live all this under a large marquee behind McDonald's at Howell Center. Your children will be delighted for a wonderful evening of shows.

A rather rare kind of outing for our little ones.

More info on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/cirqueAS2022

Representations: Wednesday at 18 p.m., Friday at 19 p.m., Saturday at 16 p.m. and 19 p.m., Sunday at 16 p.m. Sales on site 40 minutes before each show.

Presale on bizouk.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/spectacle-un-cirque-a-howell-center-en-ce-moment/