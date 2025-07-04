SHTA Academy Expands with Additional August Training Series



PHILIPSBURG – The St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) and EHP International announces an additional “SHTA Academy” training series this August. The expanded offering—featuring specialized masterclasses in customer service, sales, business etiquette, and supervisory skills—comes in response to growing demand for the scheduled October training sessions.



The announcement was made today by SHTA following the completion of the 25th “SHTA Academy” session this Friday. The island-wide training initiative to further personal growth and the reputation of “Friendly Island” in the process, is also supported by the St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA), the St. Martin Club du Tourisme and regional HR consultancy Progressional People Caribbean.



Over 200 trainees took part in the third series of the trainings program. The training sessions are led by former SHTA/SMTA President Liesa Euton, bringing decades of industry experience to the program. Euton emphasized the broad applicability and economic importance of high-quality service:



“Exceptional service has a ripple effect across all sectors—from hospitality and retail to administrative offices. In tourism, every interaction counts, whether it’s a cruise guest’s first encounter, or the airport, or a business traveler’s final checkout experience. Positive service moments enhance our island’s global reputation and benefit everyone—from the car rental associate to the boutique salesperson.”



The SHTA Academy is open to all sectors, targeting not just frontline hospitality professionals, but also retail, service, and office personnel. Over the years, more than 50 businesses have sent employees through the program, with both organizations and individuals reporting measurable benefits.

Euton adds: “Professional service skills not only enhance guest experiences but also lead to career advancement, increased earning potential, and personal growth. By focusing on simple yet impactful techniques in service delivery and sales etiquette, we aim to provide lasting value to participants and their organizations alike.”



The training sessions will be conducted by Euton alongside Raju Sajnani, a respected trainer with extensive experience, including engagements with the Hilton International chain. The upcoming August series will run from August 4 to August 21 and is open to all individuals and organizations across the island. Enrollment for the October series, which begins on October 13, is also currently open. For more information or to register, please contact info@shta.com.



Source: Press Release