SHTA hotel survey shows dissappointing high season bookings so far

PHILIPSBURG- St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) published the results of their 2022/2023 High Season Hotel Survey, whch shows disappointing occupancy levels so far as per October 20, 2022. The 17 hotels out of 29 reported hotel occupancy in percentage as follows:

November – 63%

December- 63%

January (2023) – 60%

February (2023) – 57%

The confirmed occupancy to date for 2022 is 67%.

The surveyed numbers confirms the need for an active and ongoing digital marketing campaign focused among others on more exposure.on booking sites such as Expedia and TripAdvisor, more urgent than ever.