SHTA: St. Maarten’s future as a tourism destination depends on sustainability | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten’s future as a tourism destination depends on sustainability, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) emphasized today in marking World Tourism Day 2025. The association pointed to its long-standing “Vision 2025” as a guide, stressing that quality of life for residents, a healthy environment, and good governance remain central to building a resilient tourism economy.

In 2018, SHTA published its vision ahead of its 55th anniversary in 2025. The vision identified three priorities: a sustainable economy, a beautiful and healthy island, and good governance. As the World Tourism Day theme is “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation,” SHTA underlined that “managing our shared resources fairly, efficiently and wisely is a key call to action for a better future. Sint Maarten’s nature is its sole crown jewel. Protecting beaches and inland waterways, waste management, strong affordable housing, with plenty of Blue and Green spaces is important for maintaining a nurturing and fostering environment for our people well into the future.”

SHTA acknowledged that on all three fronts there is still much work to do, which makes the vision as relevant today as when it was first drafted. Since 2018, the association has pursued this vision through advocacy against the dump fires of 2019, organizing four sustainability-focused SMILE events, supporting EPIC’s Green Key and Blue Flag programs, and launching the “Green Room” at the SMART tradeshow to highlight NGO efforts to improve quality of life on St. Maarten.

This fall, SHTA is supporting the Nature Foundation’s “From Reef to Runway” campaign, which addresses the alarming volume of seashells and marine life products removed from the island. Approximately 6,000 kilograms are intercepted each year at Princess Juliana International Airport, with the real number likely much higher. The campaign raises awareness among visitors and residents of the ecological role shells play in marine ecosystems—providing habitats, contributing to beach formation, and protecting shorelines from erosion.

Support for the campaign has been prepared in partnership with Aquamania Adventures, Princess Juliana International Airport, the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA), and the St. Maarten Timeshare Association (SMTA). SHTA called on its members, partners, residents, and visitors who wish to support the initiative to contact info@naturefoundationsxm.org

“Environmental integrity is not only a moral obligation, it is an economic imperative, especially for an island that earns a significant portion of its income through its natural beauty. Together, let us protect what makes St. Maarten unique, not only for today’s visitors but for generations to come,” the association stated.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/shta-st-maartens-future-as-a-tourism-destination-depends-on-sustainability