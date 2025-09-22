SHTA’s VISIT St Maarten Magazine Publisher Offers MICE Campaign | The Peoples Tribune

MIAMI–NorthSouthNet, publisher of St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) in-room VISIT Magazine in partnership with e-group communications, this month symbolically launched a new Meetings & Incentives, Conferences & Exhibition Campaign at the befitting historical location of “Pasture Piece”.

The monumental outside event space in the Cul-de-Sac Valley is considered part of the target group to benefit from the new campaign to highlight St. Maarten in the world of corporate event planners.

The 2025 “VISIT” edition dedicated a special on the important Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) industry topic, sowing the seeds for the campaign kicking off last week. SHTA and VISIT St. Maarten / St. Martin Magazine by NorthSouthNet try to contribute to the success of the destination where it sees opportunities on a yearly basis. VISIT Magazine amongst others contributes to a yearly advertisement campaign in newspaper USA Today.

The campaign consists of 40,000 e-mails sent to screened and susceptible operators, agents and media in the meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) Industry in the “E-Group” network. About half of St. Maarten hotels have one or more dedicated spaces for executive retreats, trainings, workshops and / or conferences and are expected to benefit greatly of this exposure. Hotels participating in the campaign have over the past months tailored their own campaigns, which commenced over the past weeks.

Pasture Piece is a beautifully restored early-1900s plantation house in the Cul de Sac area of Dutch Sint Maarten, now operating as a boutique bed and breakfast, museum, and event venue. Once the home of the Richardson family, the property has ties to the historic Van Romondt family and was part of the Retreat Estate plantation. Declared a designated monument in 2005, it features a lush garden, several guest rooms with ensuite bathrooms, and a main hall that hosts business events and private gatherings. The mansion retains much of its original character, from its wooden structure and traditional roof to antique décor, while being updated carefully for modern comfort.

The Meetings & Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions (MICE) sector has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the Caribbean tourism economy, offering destinations the chance to diversify beyond leisure travel. Global organizations and associations are increasingly seeking locations that provide not only modern facilities but also cultural richness and natural beauty, making the Caribbean a highly attractive option.

With world-class resorts, expanding convention centers, and improved air connectivity, the region is positioning itself as a competitive hub for international conferences and incentive travel programs. This shift is creating new opportunities for investment, knowledge exchange, and professional development while extending visitor stays and boosting spending in local economies.

The growth of MICE in the Caribbean also carries broader economic and reputational benefits. Hosting global conferences and exhibitions raises the region’s profile as a serious player in sectors such as aviation, healthcare, technology, and sustainable development. It encourages collaboration between governments, businesses, and academia, while strengthening networks that can lead to new trade, education, and innovation initiatives.

At the same time, incentive travel and corporate gatherings stimulate demand for specialized services like event management, catering, transport, and creative industries, generating jobs and empowering small and medium-sized enterprises. As more destinations invest strategically in this sector, the Caribbean is emerging as a dynamic meeting point for global ideas and regional progress.

