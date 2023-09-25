SIDEWALK MIC: What kind of activities do you do after work? | FAXINFO

Joëlle

“After a busy day at work, it is important to decompress and clear the brain. Personally, I like to take my mind off things by doing different activities to relax or recharge my batteries. For the well-being of the body, I regularly practice walking with colleagues. I also sometimes go for a drink in town or eat an ice cream with my friends. It’s important to make time for the people you love.”

Christian

“Even if you're active throughout the working day, I think it's essential to continue to move regularly during your free time. Playing sports has never hurt anyone, quite the contrary! A healthy mind in a healthy body ! For my part, I practice walking, swimming and badminton twice a week. On another note, I like karaoke. It’s always nice to get together with friends in a friendly atmosphere.”

Paul

“I attach great importance to practicing a sporting activity after a stressful day at work. For my part, I opted for walking at least four times a week. I sometimes cover around ten kilometers on each outing. It is essential to clear your mind and maintain good physical shape. I also like to travel whenever the opportunity presents itself. History of changing everyday life, out of curiosity or to live new experiences.” _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/micro-trottoir-quel-genre-dactivites-faites-vous-apres-le-travail/