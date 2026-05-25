Simpson Bay residents block roads after Sea Grape tree knocked down on beach | The Peoples Tribune

SIMPSON BAY–Residents of Simpson Bay blocked two intersections late Monday afternoon after an old sea grape tree on Simpson Bay Beach was reportedly bulldozed by an excavator working in the area. The party responsible for the work reportedly indicated that the tree will be replanted, however this could not be confirmed by press time.

The road blockages occurred shortly before 6:00pm and brought traffic to a standstill for nearly 30 minutes. Residents said their action was a direct response to the destruction of the tree, which they described as part of the natural and cultural identity of the Simpson Bay community.

Police were called to the scene and moved quickly to restore the flow of traffic. Police spokesman Joe Josepha said officers were able to bring the situation under control and clear the roads shortly after arriving. Vehicles obstructing traffic were removed from the area.

The incident sparked public reaction from several residents. Environmentalist Tadzio Bervoets said he was saddened to see the destruction of the sea grape tree on Halley Drive, noting that he had spoken with residents in 2022 about the importance of preserving the tree because of its ecological, cultural and community value.

“In 2022, I spoke with residents about the importance of keeping this tree intact because of its ecological, cultural, and community value,” Tadzio Bervotes wrote. “Watching the Facebook Live protests today was difficult, especially hearing residents say, ‘Simpson Bay was not supposed to be Miami’ and ‘Look at our roots. They’re digging us out of the system.’”

He said the tree represented more than vegetation, describing it as part of the identity of Simpson Bay and a reminder of the urgent need for stronger environmental protections and more responsible development practices in St. Maarten.

“This was more than a tree. It represented part of the identity of Simpson Bay and serves as another reminder that St. Maarten urgently needs stronger environmental protections and more responsible development practices."

Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure Patrice Gumbs Jr. was later seen on Simpson Bay Beach addressing residents following the road blockages.

Residents of Simpson Bay have warned government that they will not stand by while contractors damage the beach and surrounding natural environment. They said further destruction of the area by irresponsible development activity will not be accepted.

It remains unclear if the tree was knocked down intentionally or not and why.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/simpson-bay-residents-block-roads-after-sea-grape-tree-knocked-down-on-beach