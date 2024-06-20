SINT MAARTEN: A worrying increase in firearm attacks! | FAXINFO

Murders, attempted murders and settling of scores between criminals have increased drastically in recent weeks in the Dutch part.

The settling of scores, very often linked to drug trafficking or disputes between rival gangs, is increasing day by day on the Dutch side. In the Emergency Department of the Sint Maarten Medical Center, gunshot wounds are now commonplace. Again on Monday, June 17, several police units discovered a man lying on the road, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The criminal events took place around 21:30 p.m. in Middle Region. The victim was treated by rescue teams before being transferred to Sint Maarten Medical Center in critical condition. The perpetrator of the shooting fled and is actively being sought by law enforcement. One more !_AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-une-multiplication-des-agressions-par-arme-a-feu-inquietante/