SINT MAARTEN / Arrival of seven generators: towards an end to repeated load shedding operations? | FAXINFO

The end of widespread load shedding in the Dutch part came closer to reality on Sunday with the arrival of seven containerized generators. “Hope is on the horizon,” said NV GEBE, which predicts a reduction in power cuts for the population.”

The generator installation process will begin immediately. NV GEBE said the arrival of the generators is a crucial part of its immediate plan to address recent power shortages, which have caused load shedding that has affected customers since the end of May.

“The arrival of the seven containerized engines totaling 10 megawatts represents a central step in NV GEBE’s efforts to stabilize energy supplies and ensure safe electricity to the community of Sint Maarten,” said the company NV GEBE in a press release. press release on Saturday, the day before the arrival of the generators. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-arrivee-de-sept-groupes-electrogenes-vers-une-fin-des-operations-de-delestage-a-repetition/