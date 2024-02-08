Sint Maarten / Attempted kidnapping: two of the three suspects arrested in a hotel room | FAXINFO

On Friday February 2, around 23 p.m., the Sint Maarten police force (KPSM) intervened for the alleged kidnapping of a woman from the Port de Plaisance parking lot. The victim, an employee of a local establishment, was allegedly kidnapped by individuals driving a white Hyundai Accent, whose license plate number was communicated to the police.

Faced with the urgency of the situation, several officers were dispatched to the scene and began searching to find the vehicle mentioned. In the early morning, the woman presented herself at the police station and recounted in detail the events surrounding her kidnapping. It was revealed that the victim and one of the kidnappers knew each other, suggesting a worrying history of abuse.

The suspects’ car spotted…

The day after the incident, around 8 a.m., police received information indicating the presence of the suspect vehicle near a hotel in the Cay Hill neighborhood. Investigations made it possible to identify two suspects, who were in one of the rooms of the hotel.

With the authorization of the prosecutor, a search was carried out in the room, which led to the arrest of the two individuals. Both were taken to the Philipsburg police station and taken into custody. According to information collected by investigators, a third person would be involved in this attempted kidnapping. It remains for the police to clarify the circumstances and motives of this dark story. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-tentative-denlevement-deux-des-trois-suspects-interpelles-dans-une-chambre-dhotel/