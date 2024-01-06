Sint Maarten: deciphering the upcoming elections | FAXINFO

For several weeks, electoral signs have been legion on the south side of the island. And for good reason, the next legislative elections in Sint Maarten are set for Thursday January 11 for the installation of the new Parliament on February 10, 2024.

These elections in the Dutch part of the island of Saint-Martin aim to renew the 15 members of its Parliament. The outgoing coalition government brings together the National Alliance (NA) and the United People's Party (UPP) under the leadership of Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs (NA). Sint Maarten is governed by a parliamentary system. The parliament is the country's supreme legislative body and represents the entire population of the Dutch part of the island. Its main missions are the passing of laws, the expression of the general will and the control of the government. With the Netherlands, Curaçao and Aruba, Sint Maarten has formed a state of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in its own right since the dissolution of the Netherlands Antilles in 2010. Until today, seven Prime Ministers have succeeded one another , only two completed their mandate: Sarah Wescott-Williams (2010-2014) and Silveria Jacobs (currently in office since 2019 and who is running for re-election). King William Alexander is nominally the head of state of Sint Maarten and is represented by a governor, Ajamy Baly, in office since October 10, 2022. The parliament is unicameral: its only chamber, called the States of Saint-Martin , is made up of 15 deputies elected for 4 years according to a multi-member proportional voting system in a single constituency. The States of Saint-Martin appoint the Prime Minister who forms its government. This same Prime Minister proposes to the sovereign a governor of Saint-Martin, representative of the crown appointed for a mandate of six years renewable once. Parties represented in Parliament or having collected the signatures of at least 1% of the number of valid votes in the previous elections, i.e. here 133 votes, can participate in the ballot. Voters will go to the polls this Thursday, January 11, 2024, a weekday and worked according to the established rules. Employers are required to give their employees two hours so they can vote. _VX

Information and list of candidates:

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-decryptage-des-elections-a-venir/