SINT MAARTEN: Destruction of a large quantity of narcotics | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM), in cooperation with the Customs Department and the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar), carried out a large-scale destruction of narcotics and other illicit items mid-last week.

This large-scale operation took place under the strict supervision of representatives of the prosecutor's office and the courthouse.

The narcotics and other destroyed items were seized during various operations conducted by KPSM and the Customs Service and other law enforcement partners during several investigations. The confiscated items were burned in a secure location.

The operation was carried out efficiently and without incident. All agencies involved worked closely together to ensure that the process was carried out in accordance with legal and procedural standards. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-destruction-dune-grande-quantite-de-stupefiants/