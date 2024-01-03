SINT MAARTEN: Endless queues at Juliana airport | FAXINFO

In a letter to Brian Mingo, general manager of PJIAE (Princess Juliana Internation Airport), the St. Barthélemy Hotel and Villa Association expressed concerns about negative experiences travelers are having upon arrival at the airport. airport. The association called for immediate attention to be given to resolving the issues affecting transit passengers.

Many passengers have indeed expressed their dissatisfaction, with numerous complaints reporting the lack of adequate signage and an unfavorable attitude from ground staff. Additionally, the baggage claim process has been a major problem faced by all travelers for several weeks with waiting times of up to two hours and inadequate facilities, including a lack of information, Wi-Fi access. -Fi and soundproofing in the hall.

According to the Association of Hotels and Villas of Saint-Barthélemy, a growing number of visitors are forced to take the ferry to reach their final destination, in particular due to problems linked to the last Winair flights scheduled between 15:00 p.m. and 17:30 p.m. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-des-files-dattente-interminables-a-laeroport-de-juliana/