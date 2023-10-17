SINT MAARTEN: Immigration services, customs and police strengthen controls at the Bellevue border | FAXINFO

In a collaborative effort, the Mobile Control Unit of the Department of Immigration, Customs and Border Patrol (SPAF) conducted a multidisciplinary control operation on October 5 at the Bellevue border between Sint Maarten and Saint-Martin. The operation aimed to ensure compliance with immigration and residence rules in Sint Maarten.

During the operation, 56 vehicles were inspected. People were rigorously checked to verify their identity and prove that they were legally residing in Sint Maarten.

As a result, seven people who were unable to provide adequate identification or proof of their legal status in Sint Maarten were arrested and transported to the mobile unit office.

After confirmation and further investigation, three people were released, as their permits were being processed, where they were finally able to provide proof of valid resident status in Saint-Martin/Sint Maarten.

The remainder were taken to Simpson Bay detention center to await repatriation to their respective countries of origin.

“These routine checks will continue regularly in order to maintain the integrity of immigration and residence rules in Sint Maarten,” specify the authorities. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-les-services-de-limmigration-les-douanes-et-la-police-renforcent-les-controles-a-la-frontiere-de-bellevue/