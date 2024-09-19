SINT MAARTEN: KPSM urges owners to recover confiscated scooters and motorcycles before destruction | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police (KPSM) is once again calling on all owners of scooters and motorcycles that have been confiscated for non-compliance with traffic laws and other regulations to take immediate action to recover their vehicles.

Although these types of announcements may seem repetitive, KPSM is committed to transparency and ensuring that the public is well informed and has the opportunity to resolve these issues. With these notifications, vehicle owners have sufficient time to act, recover their property and avoid the permanent confiscation of their vehicles. To recover their scooter or motorcycle, the owner must present the following documents: proof of ownership, valid insurance, the appropriate category driving license, payment of road taxes, a valid control card, in accordance with the law.

If your vehicle is not claimed within a reasonable time, it may be permanently confiscated. KPSM reserves the right to dispose of unclaimed vehicles, including the possibility of having them destroyed.

For assistance or to arrange for the recovery of your vehicle, please contact KPSM at +1 721-542-2222. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-le-kpsm-exhorte-les-proprietaires-a-recuperer-les-scooters-et-les-motos-confisques-avant-destruction/