SINT MAARTEN: Live results of the parliamentary elections | FAXINFO

During the parliamentary elections this Thursday, January 11, 2024, the Department of Communication of Sint Maarten (DCOMM) will inform the media and the population throughout voting day, for each polling station.

This Thursday, the Department of Communication will broadcast live images and results from the different polling stations, interviews with party leaders, the Central Polling Office/former President of the Electoral Council, the Ombudsman/former Ombudsman, the Secretary General of Parliament, civil status as well as discussion groups. Special television programs followed by public service announcements will also be on the program. Hourly updates by polling station will begin from 9 a.m. to 20 p.m. from the DCOMM TV studio. From 21 p.m., the Department of Communication of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the House of Parliament, will resume live broadcasting from the Parliament building. This live will be hosted in the morning by Roylyka Roache and Makhicia Brooks, and the evening hosts will be Ronny Busby and Makhicia Brooks. Results from each polling station will be announced as they arrive. All eligible voters are encouraged to go to the polls and vote this Thursday, January 11, 2024. The Department of Communications will keep the public informed at all times during the broadcast of the 2024 parliamentary elections until the final results. The public is invited to follow the partial results and the outcome of the vote on these different platforms: radio SXMGOV 107,9 FM, www.sintmaartengov.org/election, www.facebook.com/sxmgov (live broadcast), the channel Youtube Government of Sint Maarten and finally, www.sintmaartengov.org at the bottom of the “livestream” media page. _VX

