Sint Maarten: New health rules imposed by the government from January 1, 2022 to enter the territory – Faxinfo
The government of Sint Maarten changes the rules for entering the territory. From January 1, 2022, any unvaccinated person must present the negative results of a PCR test (the antigen is no longer accepted) dating less than 48 hours.
Passengers who have received two doses of vaccine will be required to show negative results from a PCR test less than 48 hours old or an antigen test less than 24 hours old.
As for people who have received three doses of vaccine, they will be able to enter the territory without presenting a test.
Young people under the age of 17 who are eligible for vaccination and who have received two doses may also enter without testing.
00
View comments
Hide comments