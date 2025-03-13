Sint Maarten Police Force Announces Security Measures for Causeway Jump Up on March 15, 2025 | Government of Sint Maarten

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is actively preparing for the upcoming Causeway Jump Up, scheduled for Saturday, March 15, 2025. The event will commence at 8:00 PM from the Kimsha parking lot and follow an established route before concluding at the same location at approximately 11:30 PM.

The parade will proceed through Airport Road, Causeway Roundabout, Union Road, Kruythoff Roundabout, and Welfare Road, before returning to Kimsha. The public is encouraged to participate in the festivities while adhering to safety regulations and law enforcement directives.

In order to facilitate a secure and orderly event, KPSM will implement temporary road closures and heightened security measures along the designated route. Motorists should take note that specific sections of roads in the Cole Bay and Simpson Bay areas will be temporarily closed prior to and during the passage of the parade. Road users are advised to anticipate traffic diversions and plan alternative routes accordingly. Police officers will be deployed to ensure the safe movement of both participants and bystanders.

To assist motorists and patrons in planning their routes, KPSM has provided an estimated timeline indicating the expected location of the head of the jump-up at various points along the route:

· 8:00 PM – Departure from Kimsha parking lot

· 8:30 PM –Causeway Roundabout Airport Road

· 8:45 PM — Causeway Roundabout Union Road

· 8:45 PM – Union Road (Peter John Road intersection)

· 9:20 PM – Union Road (Orange Grove Road intersection)

· 9:35 PM – Union Road (Arlet Peters road Intersection)

· 9:50 PM — Kruythoff Roundabout

· 10:15 PM – Welfare Road (Cay Bay Road intersection)

· 11:00 PM – Welfare Road (Conner Road intersection)

· 11:30 PM – Return to Kimsha parking lot

The Sint Maarten Police Force urges all attendees to adhere to general safety guidelines. Furthermore, unlawful conduct, including the possession of firearms, drug use, physical altercations, and the carrying of weapons, will not be tolerated. Individuals found engaging in such activities will face strict legal consequences. KPSM emphasizes that the violent incidents, including gun-related offenses, that occurred during the 2024 Causeway Jump Up will not be tolerated this year.

Additionally, vendors selling along the parade route are requested to refrain from selling beverages in glass bottles or displaying glass bottles. These items can pose a security risk, as they may be used as weapons. Vendors are encouraged to use alternative packaging to help ensure a safe environment for all attendees.

In collaboration with the Prosecutor’s Office, KPSM has established that fines and legal penalties will be imposed on individuals involved in criminal activities during the event. Law enforcement remains committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all participants.​

Source: Government of Sint Maarten https://www.sintmaartengov.org/news/Pages/Sint-Maarten-Police-Force-Announces-Security-Measures-for-Causeway-Jump-Up-on-March-15-2025.aspx