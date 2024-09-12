SINT MAARTEN: Several violent robberies committed in shops | FAXINFO

The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is alerting the public to a worrying series of robberies that have taken place on the island in recent weeks. Several shops, supermarkets and a jewelry store have been targeted by criminals, resulting in significant losses and fear within the community.

In a particularly alarming incident, two supermarkets were robbed in the early hours of Monday morning, September 9. The robberies took place in the Middle Region area and along A.Th Illidge Road. The suspect, described as a lone individual driving a gold-coloured vehicle with no number plates, committed the robberies before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Jewelry store targeted

Later in the day, at around 19:XNUMX p.m., KPSM was informed of another robbery, this time at a jewelry store located in Maho. Preliminary investigations indicate that three men, one in possession of a firearm and the other with a hammer, entered the establishment and began destroying the display cases. The suspects took an unknown quantity of jewelry before fleeing in a red car towards the French side.

In light of these events, law enforcement is advising business owners across the island to enhance their security measures. Business establishments are encouraged to ensure that adequate security protocols are in place to deter criminal activity and protect their property.

Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to contact the Sint Maarten Police at +1 721-542-2222, ext. 204 or 205, or anonymously through the tip line at 9300._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-plusieurs-vols-avec-violence-commis-dans-des-commerces/