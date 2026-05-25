Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club Calls for Greater Road Safety After Recent Tragedy | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club extends its deepest condolences to every family that has lost a loved one in a motorcycle or scooter accident, and stands in solidarity with all those affected by the recent tragic accident in Baie Nettle.

The club said the tragedy has once again shaken the community and served as a painful reminder of how fragile life is, particularly as too many young people continue to lose their lives or suffer serious injuries on the roads.

“As a youth organization committed to community service and youth development, we believe it is important to use our voice to appeal to the public for greater caution, awareness and responsibility on the road,” the club stated.

The Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club is calling on all motorists to drive with greater care, especially in school zones, residential areas, busy public roads, and around motorcycles and scooters.

The club is urging drivers to slow down and obey speed limits, avoid distracted driving and phone use behind the wheel, be mindful of young and inexperienced riders, give motorcycles and scooters enough space on the road, and practice responsible driving at all times.

The organization is also encouraging young riders to take their own safety seriously by wearing helmets, avoiding reckless riding, respecting traffic laws, and making choices that protect both themselves and others.

“Road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” the club stated. “One careless decision can change lives forever. Together, we must work to create safer roads and protect the lives of our youth and all members of our community.”

The Sint Maarten South Omega Leo Club said it will continue to encourage positive youth development and community awareness, while joining the wider call for safer roads across the island.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/sint-maarten-south-omega-leo-club-calls-for-greater-road-safety-after-recent-tragedy