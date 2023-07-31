SINT MAARTEN: The police hunt for badly parked cars! | FAXINFO

Faced with the many abuses concerning the illegal parking of vehicles, the Dutch police promises to carry out important "punch" actions in Philipsburg and its surroundings.

The Korps Police of Sint Maarten (KPSM) reiterated its commitment to ensuring public safety and traffic flow in Philipsburg.

Recognizing the significant impact of improperly parked vehicles and the resulting traffic jams for drivers and pedestrians, KPSM has taken proactive steps to address the issue.

To remind motorists of the importance of following parking rules and guidelines, KPSM officers were present on many streets in Philipsburg last week.

The KPSM once again calls on the general public to respect the rules of the road, in order to promote a safer environment for all road users.

"As part of our commitment to maintain order on the roads, several drivers in violation have been fined and asked to leave inappropriate parking spaces," said the KPSM representative.

KPSM remains true to its mission of protecting the community and improving the general well-being of residents and visitors to the island. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-la-police-fait-la-chasse-aux-voitures-mal-stationnees/