SINT MAARTEN: Work on the Cole Bay road in progress | FAXINFO

Emergency road works are underway in the Orange Grove area of ​​Cole Bay to address significant damage caused to the area's road network by heavy rains in recent months.

According to Minister of Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, Infrastructure and Public Housing Egbert Doran, his ministry carried out an assessment of the area, which revealed that several critical sections required immediate attention .

“During our assessment of the Orange Grove area, we discovered several hazardous issues, such as potholes and other significant damage that could lead to structural damage and pose a danger to motorists and commuters of the road,” he said. “The main reason we are carrying out these repairs now is to address immediate safety concerns to prevent traffic accidents which can jeopardize the well-being of road users.

“We are approaching one of the busiest times of the year, Christmas, and we are endeavoring to carry out these repairs in advance, to avoid significant travel delays, minimize traffic disruption and to avoid diversions and road closures during the end-of-year holiday holidays.” _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/sint-maarten-des-travaux-sur-la-route-de-cole-bay-en-cours/