Sint Maarten’s Mental Healthcare Set for Positive Transformation Through Collaboration with Trimbos Institute | Government of Sint Maarten

February 4th – The Mental Health Project, funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund and implemented by the NRPB in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA), has partnered with the world-renowned Trimbos Institute. This partnership will strengthen the foundation for sustainable, community-centered mental health services tailored to Sint Maarten’s unique needs. As part of this agreement, Trimbos will provide critical technical expertise to reshape the sector, ensuring all residents have access to timely, high-quality mental health care. The Honorable Minister of VSA, Richinel Brug, has commended this collaboration as another success in the Government of Sint Maarten’s ongoing efforts to improve mental healthcare for the entire community.

Trimbos Institute’s advisory role will include conducting a comprehensive assessment of Sint Maarten’s mental health services to identify areas for improvement. Their guidance will shape an inclusive mental health framework, tailored to the island’s unique context. Additionally, Trimbos will deliver training programs to build the capacity of local mental health professionals for preventative mental health care, ensuring the workforce is equipped with the skills and knowledge to meet community needs.

The collaboration will also support the finalization of the national mental health action plan, improve governance structures, and provide technical assistance for service cost assessments. It will also offer prevention and promotion strategies, strengthened referral systems, and culturally relevant, tailor-made approaches to ensure sustainable, high-quality mental health care for Sint Maarten. By the end of the agreement, Sint Maarten will have the tools and expertise to continue independently.

The Ministry of VSA is also working with key stakeholders, including care institutions, public health entities, judicial organizations, medical professionals, non-governmental, and faith-based organizations and community representatives, to ensure the success of the improvements for the sector. The 30-month agreement sees the Trimbos Institute provide critical technical expertise. The foundation of this relationship was developed following discussions during Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina’s visit to Trimbos Institute in the Netherlands in July 2024.

Reflecting on the significance of this agreement with Trimbos, Minister Brug remarked, “Trimbos’ expertise will help us build a strong foundation for mental health services in Sint Maarten with long-term benefits for the community. We aim to improve service delivery, reduce the stigma associated with mental illness, and ensure all residents have timely access to high-quality mental health care. This guidance will empower healthcare professionals to provide the best possible support to our community, reflecting our commitment to prioritizing the mental well-being of our island.”

The Ministry of VSA is confident that Trimbos’ technical advice can help Sint Maarten set a new framework for mental health services, creating a community-based mental health system grounded in recovery and evidence-based practices.

Founded in 1996, the Trimbos Institute is an independent research organization with extensive experience supporting mental health initiatives across 21 countries. As the only WHO Collaborating Centre for Mental Health Services in the Netherlands, Trimbos specializes in developing preventative mental health programs, offering evidence-based advice, and implementing solutions tailored to diverse communities. Their advisory role begins in February 2025, with initial stakeholder meetings and work plan development. Meetings will take place in the week of the 4th – 11th of February when Trimbos is visiting Sint Maarten.

