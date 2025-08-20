SKOS says its sticking to its ‘Biblical’ hairstyle policies despite pending law | The Peoples Tribune

SOUTH REWARD–The Foundation Catholic Education St. Maarten (SKOS) has issued a statement to parents and guardians reaffirming its commitment to maintaining current hairstyle policies, despite proposed legislative amendments recently communicated by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports regarding hair policies in schools.

In a letter dated August 20, 2025, SKOS acknowledged that the Ministry’s announcement may have created uncertainty but assured families that its policies remain unchanged.

“SKOS will continue to maintain and enforce our current biblical hairstyle policies and comprehensive Catholic formation standards as outlined in our enrollment handbooks. These policies are essential elements of our religious educational mission and are protected under constitutional law and the European Convention on Human Rights,” the letter stated.

The foundation also noted that it has formally communicated its position to Minister of Education Melissa Gumbs in a response dated August 18, 2025, outlining the legal and religious foundations supporting its policies.

As the 2025–2026 academic year begins, SKOS emphasized that it remains steadfast in its commitment to “biblical truth, Catholic educational excellence, and the comprehensive formation program” chosen by parents for their children.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/skos-says-its-sticking-to-its-biblical-hairstyle-policies-despite-pending-law