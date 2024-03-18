SLAUGHTER: Rehabilitation of infrastructure and improvement of staff skills | FAXINFO

The structure closed its doors for 14 months of work. This transitional period is being used to renovate infrastructure and modernize services, notably through the construction of a meat cutting and packaging workshop. It will also allow EGEA, the management and operation establishment of the Saint-Martin slaughterhouse, to support the training of its staff.

Last January, Valérie Fonrose, president of the Saint-Martin slaughterhouse, kept the public informed of the real situation at the slaughterhouse and the corrective measures necessary to obtain firm and definitive health approval. The Community has thus committed to carrying out €1.675.210 of work co-financed by the European FEADER fund. This work concerns the rehabilitation and upgrading of existing premises and the construction of an extension consisting of a maturation chamber and a cutting and packaging workshop. Valérie Fonrose wanted financial support to be put in place for the benefit of breeders during the work period. Thus, two aids to breeders were voted by the Executive Council, namely aid to keep the animals on their feet during the work and that for fattening to increase the live weight of the animals. The rehabilitation plan also provides for the increase in skills of the two employees of the EGEA structure. The latter entered the École Nationale Supérieure des Métiers de la Viande (ENSMV) in Paris on March 4, 2024. This training, which allows them to obtain the Professional Qualification Certificate for Artisanal Butcher Technician, extends over 12 months. with work-study programs in companies, i.e. 46 weeks of training in total. At the end of this training and the ongoing rehabilitation work, the slaughterhouse will be able to slaughter livestock in compliance with European standards and offer local meats (beef, goat, sheep and pork) processed and prepared. , ready for sale. Beyond slaughtering missions, EGEA aims to produce elaborate 'ready to cook' products. “The slaughterhouse is therefore embarking on a 14-month period of work to bring it up to standard and professional training with the aim of offering a full capacity tool that meets the expectations of breeders in Saint-Martin,” indicates President Valérie Fonrose. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/abattoir-rehabilitation-des-infrastructures-et-montee-en-competence-du-personnel/