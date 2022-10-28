Slaughterhouse reopens on French St. Martin | FAXINFO

MARIGOT: The slaughterhouse is the property of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin, which has worked to bring it up to standard so that local breeders and retailers can benefit from a regulatory structure for the slaughter of livestock. After inspection, the competent authorities issued sanitary approval on October 5, 2022, allowing the slaughterhouse to operate again.

The Public Industrial and Commercial Establishment (EPIC) EGEA, which currently manages the structure, wishes to make improvements and diversify its activities. At present, the animals slaughtered are livestock (food production). The slaughterhouse plans to extend its activity to other species, including the installation of a ...



