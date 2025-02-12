SMART 2025 Closes in on Full Attendance

Booth reservations for the 2025 edition of the St. Maarten / St. Martin Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) have outpaced the 2024 post pandemic comeback edition of the event. A week short of two months to go to the event still, 70% of “supplier” and “vendor” booths is already occupied.

Though event organizer St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA) is elated about the enthusiasm for SMART25, it urges companies to reserve spots before the limits of Sonesta Maho Beach Resort, Casino & Spa Convention centre are reached. As the 2024 edition was wholly sold out some weeks in advance, hotels, activity providers and those (interested in) working with or supplying to the Northeastern Caribbean tourism industry are called upon to timely reserve a spot in the last “streets” to avoid disappointment. Space remains in the “buyer” (operator / agent) and “walkaround” segments, as these mostly do not require booths.

At this point, supplier and / or vendor delegations from Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Dominica, Saba, St. Eustatius (Statia), Montserrat, St. Kitts and St. Maarten and St. Martin have booked their booths at the largest tourism marketplace of the Northeastern Caribbean. Buyers (tour operators, agents and airliners) come from traditional key markets the United States and Canada, as well as Europe, the Caribbean and South America. In addition to frequent visitors of the event, SMART organizers are elated to welcome some major new buyers this year.

In the evening of March 31st, the 17th edition of SMART will kick off for two days of business meetings, festivities and additional immersive hotel visits and island (hopping) tours for visitors from the “buyer” category.

St. Maarten Tourism Bureau Director May-Ling Chun states “We are incredibly pleased with the strong numbers for SMART25, once again proving that this premier B2B conference remains a key driver for business growth in the Northeastern Caribbean region. The dynamic networking environment has fostered new travel opportunities and strengthened partnerships, reflecting the evolving trends in the industry. With just a few months into the event, we are already seeing great engagement from neighboring islands, eager to collaborate and explore fresh opportunities. This year, we welcome new stakeholders who are actively seeking business in the travel sector, ensuring continued innovation and expansion.”

Chun also reflected on the renewed, experience centered character of SMART since 2024. “Today’s travelers are looking for unique and immersive experiences, and SMART 2025 offers a firsthand opportunity to explore what St. Maarten and the region have to offer. Being part of this conference provides a comprehensive overview of the destination, helping industry professionals craft the best possible experiences for their clients”.

Interested parties in the suppliers, vendors and buyers categories are encouraged to fill remaining slots before spaces run out and digital appointment making commences on March 1st. Companies can learn more about the event at shta.com/smart and take up contact with office@shta.com for more questions.

Source: Press Release