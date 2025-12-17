SMART 2026 partners with Nature Foundation to back “From Reef to Runway” campaign | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The St. Maarten Annual Regional Tradeshow (SMART) 2026 on Tuesday announced its first time actively partnering with a campaign contributing to island nature and sustainability. The 2026 campaign of choice will be the Nature Foundation’s “From Reef to Runway” program, a new initiative dedicated to reducing the removal and export of conch shells, corals, and other marine items from Sint Maarten.

Per year, the Nature Foundation assists in returning 6.000 kg of marine life to sea. This volume is only the intercepted part of the shells and coral “souvenirs” taken by visitors not realizing this practice is forbidden until they reach luggage check at Princess Juliana International Airport.

This campaign aims to change that through clear, accessible, and engaging education. “From Reef to Runway” focuses on protecting the island’s fragile marine ecosystem, assets that are essential to reef health, coastal protection, biodiversity, and the long-term strength of the tourism and hospitality sectors. As a key supporter, the SMART tradeshow, where key industry stakeholders will come together for three days of networking, will help amplify the campaign’s message across the regional and international tourism industry, advancing responsible tourism and strengthening compliance with the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) throughout the destination.

The initiative will deploy multilingual, visitor-friendly visual messaging across the tourism and marine sectors. Infographics, posters, and flyers will be prominently displayed in hotels, marinas, tour desks, and other visitor touchpoints to ensure broad visibility.

Local tour operators, dive shops, and maritime stakeholders will play an active role by reinforcing the campaign’s guidelines during excursions. This includes assisting in the repatriation of confiscated shells during snorkeling and diving activities, turning educational moments into direct conservation impact.

The campaign is supported by leading industry partners, including the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA), Sint Maarten Maritime Trade Association (SMMTA), Aquamania Adventures and Heineken Regatta. SMART’s involvement marks a significant milestone in uniting regional tourism stakeholders behind the protection of Sint Maarten’s natural environment.

SMART 2026 will be held from June 22nd – June 26th, bringing together hospitality professionals, tour operators, travel planners for business appointments and destination showcases. Co-organized by the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, the St. Maarten Hospitality & Trade Association (SHTA), and L’Office de Tourisme de Saint-Martin, SMART serves as a hub for regional collaboration and product development, strengthening the competitive position of the island and the wider Caribbean.

Participants interested in attending SMART can register through the official event portal, where buyers, suppliers, and media representatives will find tailored registration options. Early sign-ups are encouraged, as space for scheduled appointments and exhibition opportunities is limited. To secure a place, interested companies and organizations can email office@shta.com, call +1 (721) 542-0108 or visit shta.com/SMART. The site also includes information on car rental benefits, regional air travel discounts, program updates and enrollment details for prospective participants.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/smart-2026-partners-with-nature-foundation-to-back-from-reef-to-runway-campaign