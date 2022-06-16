SMGH Tower Crane lowered due to hurricane season | FAXINFO

CAY HILL: Due to the start of the hurricane season, the tower crane for the construction of the new St. Maarten General Hospital (SMGH) has been lowered and will be fully operational again within short.

As the hurricane season has officially started and the full height of the crane is needed at a later stage, the height has been reduced by 15 meters and the jib has been shortened. In the event of a tropical storm a mobile crane will be on standby, however if the storm turns into a hurricane, the tower crane needs to be dismantled. These and ...



Source: Faxinfo https://www.faxinfo.sx/2022/06/16/smgh-tower-crane-lowered-due-to-hurricane-season/