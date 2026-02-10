SMMC introduces two permanent midwives to strengthen maternity care | The Peoples Tribune

CAY HILL–St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) has announced the addition of two permanent midwives to its team: Midwife V. Monkou and Midwife M. de Greef. Both bring extensive training and many years of experience to SMMC. Midwife Monkou has been part of SMMC’s OBGYN team for a number of years, while Midwife de Greef has recently joined, bringing the total number of permanent midwives at SMMC to two.

SMMC said its midwives provide comprehensive care for both mother and child throughout pregnancy and childbirth, with an emphasis on personalized, one-on-one guidance built on trust. The goal, SMMC noted, is to ensure each woman receives the support she needs during the birth process.

The midwifery team’s support begins before delivery, with an educational meeting designed to prepare parents for birth. During labor and delivery, midwives support patients by monitoring the health of both mother and baby, providing pain management support, and assisting with the delivery of the baby and placenta. Following birth, post-natal care includes postpartum care, education for mothers and families on newborn care, breastfeeding support, and family planning. SMMC added that having a midwife on the team allows for increased one-on-one guidance, which can contribute to fewer interventions and a better delivery experience.

While midwives specialize in managing normal pregnancy and birth, SMMC emphasized that they are also trained to recognize complications that require intervention and additional care in cooperation with gynecologists. SMMC’s midwives work closely with gynecologists to ensure comprehensive, continuous, patient-centered care for mothers and babies.

“At the heart of our care is the belief that each woman is a uniquely healthy individual. Together, we take a personalized approach to your needs. We work closely with our gynecologists, ensuring that you have access to specialized care whenever needed, without disrupting the nurturing support of your midwife. This integrated approach, combining midwifery and gynecological care, has been shown to lead to the best outcomes for both mother and child and we look forward to continuing to provide this vital service to our community,” the midwives said.

Patients who would like to schedule an appointment or request additional information may contact SMMC’s Outpatient Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic, Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm, by calling +1 (721) 543-1111 or 910 ext 1316.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/smmc-introduces-two-permanent-midwives-to-strengthen-maternity-care