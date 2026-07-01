SMMTA President Says Marine Sector Needs Stronger Cooperation, Workforce Development and Infrastructure Investment | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–St. Maarten Marine Trades Association, SMMTA, President Jesse Peterson says the recently held Marine Industry Immersion Day confirmed the need for stronger cooperation between Government, the private sector, educators and the wider marine industry to protect and grow one of St. Maarten’s most important economic sectors.

Reflecting on the outcomes of the roundtable discussions at the event, Peterson said one of the strongest themes was the need for greater cooperation, continued dialogue and stronger engagement between Government and the marine industry. He said stakeholders also emphasized the importance of restoring an active Harbor Master function for St. Maarten, which is viewed as a critical component of effective maritime governance.

According to Peterson, the discussions also identified three priority pillars that require focused attention if the industry is to remain competitive: infrastructure, human capital and economic development. These pillars formed the foundation for the action planning exercise held during the event.

“The detailed outcomes from the roundtable discussions are currently being consolidated, as participants identified a broad range of recommendations that now need to be prioritized,” Peterson said. “That said, it was already clear from the discussions that improving critical marine infrastructure, investing in workforce development, and creating a more responsive and collaborative regulatory environment were consistently identified as immediate priorities.”

He said SMMTA expects to finalize the specific action points in the coming days and share them with the relevant stakeholders.

Peterson also highlighted workforce development as one of the most important areas requiring attention. He said some of the most difficult positions to fill include experienced sailing yacht riggers, noting that this is a global shortage and not unique to St. Maarten. He also pointed to growing demand for certified marine technicians specializing in electronics, hydraulics, mechanical systems and increasingly, software and digital systems used onboard modern yachts.

“To better prepare St. Maarteners for these careers, we need stronger collaboration between industry, Government and our educational institutions to develop technical training programs, apprenticeships, certifications and career pathways that align with the evolving needs of the marine sector,” Peterson said.

Following the Immersion Day, the immediate next step is to complete the review of the data and recommendations generated during the roundtable discussions and identify a prioritized list of actionable initiatives. Peterson said those findings will be shared with all participating stakeholders and will form the basis for continued collaboration between SMMTA, NESC, Government, educational institutions and the private sector.

He stressed that the goal is for the Immersion Day to serve not as a one-time event, but as the start of an ongoing process focused on delivering measurable outcomes for the industry.

Peterson said the event also reinforced that St. Maarten remains one of the leading marine destinations in the Caribbean, but that the country’s position should not be taken for granted.

“The industry is highly competitive, and neighboring jurisdictions continue to invest aggressively in their marine sectors,” Peterson said. “Maintaining our leadership will require building a truly sustainable marine ecosystem where infrastructure, workforce development, Government policy and private sector investment all work together toward a shared vision.”

He said St. Maarten risks losing a competitive advantage that has taken decades to build if the country does not continue investing in these areas.

“The good news is that the solutions are well understood. What is needed now is continued collaboration, commitment and execution,” Peterson said.

SMMTA and NESC previously noted that the Marine Industry Immersion Day forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between the marine industry and public sector partners, while ensuring that St. Maarten remains competitive as a maritime destination and creates sustainable career pathways and economic opportunities for future generations.

The event also served as a lead-up to continued stakeholder engagement and the upcoming NESC Job Fair scheduled for September 24, 2026.

The Marine Industry Immersion Day, hosted by SMMTA in collaboration with the National Employment Service Center, NESC, on June 17, brought together government officials, policy makers, educators, labor representatives and industry stakeholders for a firsthand look at the scale, diversity, opportunities and challenges of St. Maarten’s marine sector.

The event included a tour of several marine businesses and facilities, a panel discussion and interactive roundtable sessions focused on the future development of the industry. Participants visited locations including IMM Shipyard, Island Water World, FKG Marine Rigging, Electec, the Maritime School of the West Indies and Lagoon Marina, before gathering at IGY Marinas Isle de Sol for the afternoon program.

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Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/smmta-president-says-marine-sector-needs-stronger-cooperation-workforce-development-and-infrastructure-investment