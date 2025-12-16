SMMTA wants urgent response after wastewater discharge into lagoon reported near Las Brisas | The Peoples Tribune

SIMPSON BAY–Sewage entering Simpson Bay Lagoon “is no longer an incident” but a public health and economic emergency, according to St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) President Jesse Peterson, after wastewater was observed flowing into the lagoon near the Las Brisas Building in Cole Bay and, as of the time of the report, no public confirmation had been provided on inspection, water testing, containment, or mitigation measures.

Over the past several days, wastewater has been observed entering Simpson Bay Lagoon from the area of the Las Brisas Building, a condominium complex in Cole Bay. The report came in on Friday, December 12, 2025, after lagoon users noticed a visible discharge moving toward an active working section of the lagoon, prompting the St. Maarten Marine Trades Association (SMMTA) to intervene.

“This is not new. In 2015 we saw raw sewage pumped into the lagoon near Paradise Plaza. In 2021 it happened again at the Plaza Puerta del Sol treatment plant. Then in 2019 there were two more sewage leaks, including one near Kim Sha Beach. When you look at these incidents side by side, you see a pattern, not a one-time mistake, and it rises far beyond environmental concerns. It affects public health, economic opportunity, and the social well-being of the island.”

It remains unclear whether the current discharge is greywater, blackwater, or a mixture. However, its volume, appearance, and strong odor suggest a failing or overwhelmed treatment system. What is known is that potentially contaminated, foul-smelling water has been flowing into the lagoon for several days. The issue was communicated by maritime authorities to the ministry responsible for environmental management, and follow-up was expected. As of the time of communication, however, there had been no confirmation of a site inspection or response, and no public communication on water testing, containment, or mitigation measures.

Sewage contamination can introduce bacteria that may cause illness through contact or accidental ingestion, and it can spread quickly through the lagoon with wind and currents. This places workers, swimmers, and shoreline residents at risk. It also affects people who depend on the lagoon for small-scale fishing and harvesting. The foul water is already impacting marina operations and reinforcing concerns about the island’s environmental standards and reputation.

“We are already receiving complaints from yacht owners about the water quality in the lagoon,” said Peterson. “St. Maarten is widely recognized as a premier yachting destination in the Caribbean. When clients raise these concerns, it affects confidence in the destination as a whole. That confidence is directly tied to spending, employment, and the broader economy, not just to the marine sector.”

There is often a perception that visiting yachts are the primary source of pollution. However, repeated incidents, including the present one, demonstrate that land-based wastewater discharges remain a significant contributor. The situation also highlights how often the impacts of land-based wastewater systems are underestimated. As Peterson said, “The lagoon belongs to everyone, and that means everyone, including land developers, must be held to the same responsibility when it comes to protecting it.”

There is no justification for inaction. Responsible authorities are being called upon to confirm what action has been taken, and how compliance will be enforced moving forward. “We need decisive action,” Peterson said. “The marine sector stands ready to collaborate, but timely response and public communication from authorities are needed. Anything less puts public health and the island’s economic stability at risk.”

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/smmta-wants-urgent-response-after-wastewater-discharge-into-lagoon-reported-near-las-brisas