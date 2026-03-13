SMSF attends Heads of Mission Seminar ahead of Santo Domingo 2026 CAC Games | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF) is participating in the Heads of Mission Seminar organized by Centro Caribe Sports as preparations intensify for the 100th Central American and Caribbean Games, set for Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from July 24 to August 8, 2026. The seminar is being held from March 11 to 13 in Santo Domingo and brings together representatives of National Olympic Committees from across the region to coordinate key technical and operational aspects of the Games.

Representing St. Maarten at the seminar is SMSF President Naomi Korstanje, who is taking part in discussions, planning sessions, and coordination meetings that are essential to the country’s preparation for the regional multi-sport event.

The Heads of Mission Seminar provides delegations with detailed information on accreditation, accommodation, transportation, medical services, anti-doping procedures, security, risk management, and other key elements necessary for successful participation. The program also includes technical presentations and venue visits, allowing countries to better understand the structure, systems, and preparations now underway for Santo Domingo 2026.

The 2026 edition carries special significance for the region. Santo Domingo 2026 has been branded the Centennial Games because it commemorates 100 years of the oldest regional multi-sport event in the world. Organizers estimate participation from 37 countries, with a sports program featuring 40 disciplines, making it one of the most important sporting gatherings on the regional calendar.

Recent updates from organizers also point to steady progress in infrastructure and preparations, with the Félix Sánchez Olympic Stadium expected to host the opening ceremony and athletics competition. Volunteer training has already begun, and the organizing committee continues to advance logistical and venue readiness ahead of the Games.

For SMSF, participation in the seminar represents far more than attendance at a planning meeting. It is part of a larger commitment to strengthen sports administration, improve athlete support systems, and position St. Maarten for meaningful growth on the regional and international stage.

“This seminar is an important step in our preparation, not only for Santo Domingo 2026, but for the continued development of sports in St. Maarten,” said Korstanje. “We look forward to continuing collaboration with our athletes, coaches, officials, and member federations as we work together to prepare for these Games and the many opportunities ahead. This phase is about groundwork, foundation building, structure, and vision for the future of sports in St. Maarten.”

Korstanje said the seminar also offers valuable opportunities to strengthen relationships across the Caribbean and Central American sporting community while ensuring that St. Maarten is aligned with the standards, timelines, and planning processes required for participation in a major multi-sport event.

As the road to Santo Domingo 2026 continues, SMSF remains focused on preparation, coordination, and building a strong platform for athletes and federations to perform with pride and purpose. The federation sees the upcoming Games as an important milestone within a broader long-term vision for sports development through 2030 and beyond.

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/smsf-attends-heads-of-mission-seminar-ahead-of-santo-domingo-2026-cac-games