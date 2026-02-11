SMSF Launches Phase 2 of the National Sports Needs Assessment & Sector Registration Initiative | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The Sint Maarten Sports Federation (SMSF), in partnership with the National Sports Institute (NSI) and the Department of Sports (DOS), has officially launched Phase 2 of the National Sports Needs Assessment Initiative, expanding its island-wide effort to strengthen coordination, professionalization, safeguarding, and long-term planning within the sports sector.

Building on the initial data-collection phase with national federations and associations, Phase 2 broadens participation to coaches, trainers, and sports professionals, ensuring that the voices and expertise across the full sports ecosystem are reflected in future planning and policy development.

The initiative consists of four interconnected national surveys and registration drives, each focusing on a key pillar of the sports landscape:

• National Sports Budget & Financial Needs Assessment

• National Sports Calendar & Annual Activities Overview

• National Coaches & Trainers Register

• National Sports Professionals Database

Together, these efforts aim to create the most complete and realistic overview of sport on Sint Maarten to date, capturing financial realities, event planning, facility usage, professional qualifications, governance capacity, and safeguarding compliance across all disciplines.

“This next phase is about inclusion and recognition,” stated Naomi Korstanje, President of the SMSF. “By bringing coaches and sports professionals into the process, we are not only gathering data, we are building networks, strengthening trust, and creating pathways for opportunity and development throughout the sector.”

Korstanje further emphasized the importance of data-driven decision-making:

“How can we truly develop and make good decisions if we do not have the data to ensure the right decisions are being made? This Needs Assessment will finally provide us with the information required to advocate effectively, enhance our sports vision, and support comprehensive strategic planning for the coming years.”

The Director of the NSI Jisk Goslinga also encouraged participation and stated:

“Your experience, insights, and on-the-ground knowledge help shape the future of sports on Sint Maarten. By taking part in the upcoming surveys, you are directly contributing to the strategic direction of our sports sector for the years ahead.”

The campaign visuals and messaging — “Your Input Builds Stronger Sports,” “We Need the Complete Picture,” and “Safe Sport Starts with Trusted Coaches,” highlight that participation is a collective investment in the future of sport on Sint Maarten.

The data gathered will inform national budgeting, facility coordination, safeguarding implementation, subsidy advocacy, and strategic planning for 2026–2028 and beyond. All information submitted will be treated with strict confidentiality and used solely for aggregated planning and policy development unless explicit consent is provided for public recognition listings.

Stakeholders across the sports and movement sector, including federations, coaches, trainers, administrators, educators, therapists, and other sports professionals, are encouraged to participate and contribute to this collaborative national effort.

For additional information or assistance, stakeholders may contact:

president@sxmsportsfederation.org

secretary@sxmsportsfederation.org

www.facebook.com/smsfsxm/

𝘗𝘩𝘰𝘵𝘰 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘦𝘵: 𝘕𝘢𝘰𝘮𝘪 𝘒𝘰𝘳𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘫𝘦, 𝘗𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘚𝘔𝘚𝘍 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘋𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘕𝘚𝘐 𝘑𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘎𝘰𝘴𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨𝘢

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/smsf-launches-phase-2-of-the-national-sports-needs-assessment-sector-registration-initiative