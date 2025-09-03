So What Really Happened at PJIA? | The Peoples Tribune

AIRPORT–Based on information obtained by The People’s Tribune, the controversy surrounding Princess Juliana International Airport Operating Company N.V. (PJIAE) appears to have begun with an internal push to clarify its compliance with labor laws.

According to our sources, PJIAE initiated a meeting with the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA) to discuss the status of French St. Martin–born nationals working at the airport without Dutch-side documentation. PJIAE’s management reportedly wanted to ensure that its operations were fully in line with legal requirements.

Notably, CEO Michael Cleaver was not present at that meeting. Instead, representatives from PJIAE’s Quality Assurance and other departments attended and relayed the discussion afterward. The conversation reportedly focused on the legal status of roughly 15 to 20 new employment applicants. The Ministry of VSA is said to have advised PJIAE not to proceed with these hires until certain legal issues were clarified.

What remains unclear is how the outcome of that meeting was communicated internally and what exactly led Cleaver to conclude that he was acting on VSA’s instruction when he signed and issued the September 1 letter. That letter, which addressed the airport community but not all staff, effectively restricted access cards for French St. Martin–born nationals without permits or legal residency.

Since the fallout, the Ministry of VSA, through Minister Richinel Brug, has reportedly stated that no directive was given to PJIAE, suggesting instead that the decision to issue the letter was unilateral. Sources close to the Ministry indicate that Brug’s position is likely to be framed as an effort to ensure that workers are properly registered in order to avoid long-term insurance and social security complications. As of now, however, the Minister has yet to publicly clarify the matter.

It is important to note that government cannot directly instruct PJIAE on such decisions. As a corporate entity, PJIAE’s management and board ultimately bear responsibility for interpreting and complying with the law.

The broader issue at play is the potential for discriminatory practices if such laws are enforced. If PJIAE applies restrictions to new French applicants, questions arise about how it will treat current French-born employees, and whether such a policy would amount to unequal treatment. This could set a legal precedent with consequences beyond PJIAE, particularly in cases where cross-border identities complicate employment rules.

At this stage, the position of the Airport Holding Company and PJIAE’s Supervisory Board of Directors on the matter remains unknown. What is clear is that the decision, and its rapid reversal, has left serious questions about communication, accountability, and the handling of sensitive issues that strike at the heart of St. Maarten’s shared identity and history.

