SOCIAL: CAF launches a call for “family vacation” projects | FAXINFO

The Family Allowance Fund of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin is launching a call for projects to the attention of holiday structures, for the organization of family stays of 7 nights, during the periods of Easter, Summer, All Saints' Day and Christmas 2024.

Access to vacation is a right. However, the most vulnerable populations remain mostly excluded. To financial difficulties are often added social and cultural obstacles: allowing yourself to go on vacation when you are looking for a job, getting out of your daily environment, how and with whom to go… all questions that call for the implementation place of support and the construction of a real vacation project.

A social integration tool

Several studies demonstrate that the vacation project allows you to act on personal strengths such as self-confidence, reducing the feeling of failure, and autonomy. It also allows the acquisition of transferable skills in everyday life, such as organization, budgeting, mobility, living together, etc. and thus contributes to social integration.

Holiday hotel structures interested in the system can download the application file and the specifications on the website www.caf.fr.

Who can benefit ?

Families receiving at least one family benefit from CAF Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin, having a family quotient (QF) less than or equal to €700.

The complete file must only be sent to the following email address:

caf971-projetsvacances@caf.fr.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 15, 2024. No applications submitted after this date will be admissible.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-la-caf-lance-un-appel-a-projets-vacances-en-famille/