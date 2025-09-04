SOCIAL: UP RISING closes a semester rich in initiatives for young people | FAXINFO

Le Social Center Up Rising of'Sèm Ta Route association à Orleans district marked the end of the first half of 2025 with a stock balance sheet particularly dynamic, carried out in partnership with local stakeholders.

Over the months, various initiatives have punctuated the life of the center. Among them, a training session on gestures that save, organized on May 31, allowed several young people to acquire essential skills in first aid thanks to the expertise of theAFPS 978 (French First Aid Association of Saint-Martin). At the beginning of June, the road safety was at the heart of a awareness day au Moho Engraved Rock CollegeIn collaboration with National Education and various partners, to alert 5th grade students about the risks associated with traffic.

On June 21, a sports challenge gathered young people and gendarmes, in the QO multi-activity room made available by the Community. A highlight, designed for foster dialogue and trust through sport, promoting respect and team spirit. Throughout the semester, the young people were also able to develop their creativity thanks to digital workshops and sewing integrated into the leisure center, confirming the center's role as catalyst of talent and social integration. These actions were made possible thanks to the support of the City politics, of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin and of the CAF of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin.

To close this chapter, a end of semester drink brought together associations and partners around a collective assessment and upcoming projects. The social center team remains mobilized to make social animation a lever for cohesion and development. See you in September!_Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/social-up-rising-cloture-un-semestre-riche-en-initiatives-pour-la-jeunesse/