SOCIETY: Changing the way we look at disability in business | FAXINFO

Disability in the workplace should not be seen as a constraint, but as a genuine opportunity for advancement and performance. Yet, too many talented individuals remain excluded from the professional world due to a lack of information or appropriate policies.

In order to raise awareness and support companies in this process, the CCISM and the Association for the Management of the Fund for the Professional Integration of Disabled People (AGEFIPH) organize the 3rd Disability Business Meeting, this Thursday, April 24, at the CCISM premises.

This meeting is aimed at business leaders, HR managers and economic players wishing to better understand theObligation to Employ Disabled Workers (OETH) and set up concrete actions in favor of professional inclusion. The day will be punctuated by two workshops, the first being intended for companies with 20 or more employees, and a second for institutional partners and local associations.

Launched in 2023, this event led by Marie Martin, training officer at the CCISM, reminds us that 80% of the population could be affected by a disability situation during their life. The objective is therefore to differentiate the types of disability, to remove taboos and to present the assistance available to businesses. At the national level, the government recently reaffirmed its commitment during the 12th Interministerial Committee on Disability, to provide a living environment suitable for all, where each person with a disability can fully flourish. _Vx

inscriptions: https://urls.fr/89z6k5

