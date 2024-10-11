SOCIETY: Chemical submission, no one is safe | FAXINFO

The Night of Law brought together around sixty people for the conference-debate on sexual crimes and chemical submission to the local court.

Hardly new, chemical submission has gained momentum with the free speech movements, thus denouncing the increased use of GHB, nicknamed "date rape drug". In front of the assembly comprising about ten high school students, Leïla Chaouachi, an expert in addictovigilance, defined the phenomenon as the administration of psychoactive substances to a person without their knowledge to commit a crime or offense. The ANSM survey shows that the substances used in chemical submission since 2021 include medications (56%) such as sleeping pills and, increasingly, drugs (44% compared to 27% in 2020). Chemical submission or chemical vulnerability (the fact of voluntarily consuming substances leading to a fragile state), both are an aggravating circumstance for the alleged perpetrator who is often part of the victim's entourage. If social networks, perceived as media courts, can dissuade victims from speaking out for fear of judgment, but also through guilt or partial amnesia, Marie-Lucie Godard, deputy prosecutor, urges them to file a complaint. Chemical submission concerns a wide range of victims, from 9 months to 90 years old, the phenomenon is not limited to gender or social class. _Vx

Women’s House information: 06 90 50 31 31

maisondesfemmes978@gmail.com

Address: 5 rue du Capitaine Fronton, Marigot

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-la-soumission-chimique-personne-nest-a-labri/