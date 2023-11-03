SOCIETY: Do not confuse mental health and psychiatry | FAXINFO

The conference on the right to mental health at all ages made it possible to raise awareness among local health professionals on the issue and to highlight inequalities in access to care.

Organized by the Public Mental Health Establishment (EPSM) of Guadeloupe in partnership with the Saint-Martin Hospital Center, the conference held at the Grand Case Beach Club Hotel captivated the assembly. The first panel of speakers consisted of Slimane Boussekhane, deputy director of the hospital, Paul Guibert, territorial director of the ARS who calls for the subject to no longer be taboo, Dr Michel Petit, 4th VP who considers the territory at the bottom of the scale in terms of human and structural resources, and Dr Eynaud, creator of the psychiatric service of the hospital in charge of the conference on equal rights and health inequalities. In 2014, the World Health Organization defined mental health as follows: “A state of well-being that enables everyone to realize their potential, to cope with the normal difficulties of life, to work successfully and productive and able to make a contribution to the community. For Dr Eynaud, “mental health is not psychiatry, society must create and maintain social bonds”. In Saint-Martin, the seriousness factors of psychological disorders are numerous: socio-economic difficulties, unemployment, low educational level, family and geographic isolation, healthcare provision. People in precarious situations give up their rights 3 times more and 8 times more given medical demographics. People with mental disorders, a priority group for inequality, have a shorter life expectancy. Often stigmatized, they do not seek care. Other alarming figures: 13% of children in primary school suffer from a probable mental health disorder and 30,6% of women have experienced postpartum depression. To fight against mental health inequalities in the Northern Islands, the skills of citizens and front-line workers must be developed to avoid the escalation of the crisis: training in mental health, organization of care pathways without disruption, improvement of ambulatory and specialized care. In the 1rd territory most affected by suicide, Dr Eynaud remains optimistic: “We must not be prisoners of these situations, we have levers to move things forward”. To strengthen suicide prevention, Caroline Chantrel, EPSM project manager, announced the opening of an emergency number open 3/24, free and confidential from the first quarter of 7. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/societe-ne-pas-confondre-sante-mentale-et-psychiatrie/