Softball season opens with 19 teams across three competitive divisions | The Peoples Tribune

GREAT BAY–The United Softball Association has officially opened its 2026 season, with league play getting underway on Sunday, February 22, setting the stage for months of competitive softball action leading into the playoffs and finals in early July. President of the St. Maarten Baseball & Softball Federation Natasha Richardson said the public is in for an exciting season and urge the community to show its support.

This year’s season features a strong field of 19 teams, with male and female teams competing across three divisions: the 50+ Veterans League, the Male Fast Pitch Division, and the Female Fast Pitch Division.

Richardson said the new season is already off to an exciting start, with opening weekend featuring matchups between reigning champions and runners-up from the previous season, giving fans an early look at some of the league’s top contenders.

In the 50+ Veterans League, six teams are battling for top honors: defending champions Lions, runners-up Jackspanias, along with Tigers, Controller Vets, Rebels, and new entrants Jaguars.

The Male Fast Pitch Division also features six teams, including defending champions Illegales, runners-up Superstars, and challengers Sluggers, Controllers, Los Panas, Blue Jays and Athletics.

In the Female Fast Pitch Division, six teams are set to compete for the 2026 title: defending champions Survivors, runners-up Spinners, as well as Sparks, Jets, new team Dream Warriors and Lady Corozal.

With defending champions returning to protect their crowns and new teams entering the mix, the 2026 season promises a competitive race across all divisions as teams push toward the postseason and a shot at championship glory.

The Association is also entering the season under new leadership. The current board is headed by President Patrick Drijvers, supported by Vice President Steven Constance, Incoming Secretary Julia Ambrosina, and Incoming Treasurer Sharma Flurton.

The new board will oversee the season as the Association continues its work to promote and strengthen softball on the island, while providing players and supporters with another exciting year of league competition.

As the season unfolds over the coming months, all eyes will be on whether the reigning champions can repeat, or whether new teams will rise to claim the 2026 titles.

A brand New team of teen girls are competing – Dream Warriors.

‍

Source: The Peoples Tribune https://tribune-site.webflow.io//articles/softball-season-opens-with-19-teams-across-three-competitive-divisions