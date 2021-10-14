SOL Ecolution playing a key role towards transitioning to low carbon and renewable solutions

St. Maarten, October 14, 2021 – The Sol Group (Sol), the leading provider of energy solutions in the Caribbean, is excited to announce a major step towards further energizing the region with the launch of a low carbon and renewable energy division: “Sol Ecolution”. Sol Ecolution was launched at the recent CARILEC (Caribbean Electric Utility Services Corporation) conference, with the purpose of delivering on Sol’s commitment to energize the communities we serve by facilitating the development of diverse renewable and low carbon energy solutions.

With a long history and deep understanding of the Caribbean energy eco-system, Sol Ecolution is uniquely positioned to support our customers, stakeholders, and communities through this transition. Our capabilities include financing, logistics, technical expertise, and Engineering, Procurement and Construction services. Sol Ecolution is excited to leverage these capabilities to support the transition towards lower carbon and renewable energy solutions region-wide, including St. Maarten.

Sol St. Maarten stands by its commitment to deliver reliable energy solutions to commercial and retail customers, under the highest safety standards and a robust portfolio of proprietary and licensed products including Sol Go Further High-Quality Fuels, Sol Gas, Sol Shops, Sol Aviation, Sol Marine and Mobil Lubricants. “Between 2015 and 2025, Sol has committed an investment of over US$66M into the St. Maarten economy, through capital investment and community support. We are excited by the opportunity to play a key role in enabling sustainable energy solutions in St. Maarten now and for generations”, said Robert James, General Manager, Sol St. Maarten.

Dami Adesegha, Group Manager, Sol Ecolution stated, “While we are in the early stages of this promising journey, we see this as a long-term initiative that will play out over decades, and we have committed a significant amount of capital over the next several years to support this initiative”.

Given the region’s untapped low carbon and renewable energy potential, as well as the initiatives of the Caribbean governments and utilities to significantly boost low carbon and renewable energy penetration, it is clear that the energy mix within the Caribbean will shift significantly over the next 10 to 20 years.

Sol Ecolution has started deploying solar photovoltaic (PV) technology in a retail service station in Barbados and is currently assessing an additional 29 pilots in retail stations spanning St. Maarten, Barbados, Grenada, Martinique, Guadeloupe, the Bahamas, Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and Puerto Rico.

Over the next few years, it will expand further to include our company-owned retail and terminals networks. Our offices in St. Maarten and our Bermuda terminal will also be producing PV energy in the short term and we expect to install at least 5 more megawatts (MW) of PV energy generation on commercial scale systems across our offices and unused land from our terminals. Beyond deploying solar technology on assets, Sol is actively engaged in discussions with its utility and commercial customers to identify opportunities to facilitate the development of renewable energy for third party use across the region.

The Sol Group of companies operates in 22 countries across the Eastern Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Bahamas, Cayman, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Sol supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and LPG through an extensive service station network, with marine, aviation and commercial operations in the Caribbean.

