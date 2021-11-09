Sol St. Maarten Pleased to Serve its Customers in 3 New Sol-branded Service Stations

St. Maarten, November 10, 2021 – Sol Antilles N.V. (Sol) has begun the process of rebranding its recently acquired Gulfstream Petroleum Dominicana SRL’s (GPD’s) Service Station Network, to the Sol retail brand.

Sol and its predecessor have been the provider of reliable energy solutions to the St. Maarten community for the past 40 years and remains committed to growing together with its new and existing partners, to continue to provide reliable and exceptional service to consumers. The rebranding process will involve an overall reconstruction and upgrade of the Simpson Bay, Cause Way and Bush Road Service Stations. The Service Stations will be rebranded ‘Sol’, with design specifications that complies with both local and international world-class standards. Each site will carry its suite of retail brands including Sol Fuel (gasoline and diesel), Sol Gas 20 lb. and 100 lb. LPG Cylinders, and the Sol Shop Convenience Retail outlets. The entire rebranding and construction process will take place at each site simultaneously and is expected to be completed by December 20, 2021.

As Sol expands its network, the company will now have the opportunity to provide more innovative programs and promotions to enhance the overall customer experience to a wider base of consumers. “We are excited to expand our network of service stations in the St. Maarten community. Newer and our current customers can expect our usual exceptional customer service as we continue to deliver safe and reliable products”, said Robert James, General Manager of Sol St. Maarten.

Sol will conduct the rebranding process within the strictest protocols and safety standards, in line with its Corporate Core Values, specifically, Community and Safety. Customers and the general public can expect minor disruption at the above sites and for that, Sol apologizes in advance for any inconvenience caused. The company has stated that it remains committed to injecting additional capital investment into the St. Maarten economy over the coming years and will continue to be driven and guided by its business core values of Integrity, Respect, Safety and Community.

The Sol Group of companies operates in 22 countries across the Eastern Caribbean, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Bermuda, Bahamas, Cayman, Belize, Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, Martinique and Guadeloupe. Sol supplies fuels, lubricants, bitumen and LPG through an extensive service station network, with marine, aviation and commercial operations in the Caribbean.

For further information, please contact:

Robert J. James

General Manager

SOL Antilles N.V.

Cole Bay Depot

Cay Bay Road # 26

Cay Bay

St. Maarten

+1(721) 544-3739 phone

+1(721) 544-3323 fax

+1(721) 520-0515 mobile

robert.james@solpetroleum.com