Solar Energy Production On St. Maarten On The Rise

Written By David Salomon from Salomon Solar Services

Dear people of Sint Maarten,

Here’s some good news for a change: despite everything, progress is still being made when it comes to solar energy on our island.

Following GEBE’s latest announcement of yet another fuel clause increase, I know many people are once again bracing themselves for higher electricity bills. These increases are real, people feel them, and unfortunately, they seem to be becoming the new normal.

So instead of just talking about the problem, I decided to keep building solutions.

Using AI and my background in information management, I built a live dashboard to track all solar projects my team and I have completed across the island.

At the moment the dashboard tracks 34 projects spread across Sint Maarten (with several more in the pipeline), representing more than 300 kW of installed solar capacity and producing an estimated 1.5 MWh per day. That is already roughly 0.15% of GEBE’s estimated daily electricity production.

Not bad for a small local company that simply decided to build instead of wait.

In a country where debating, discussing, monitoring, researching, and studying often seem endless, I decided to take a different approach: action.

This dashboard is also only the beginning.

The next phase will allow customers to log into their own portal, track their solar production, compare it directly against their GEBE bill, and see their savings in real numbers month after month. Real data. Real impact.

For anyone interested in generating solar savings of their own, feel free to reach out.

To my fellow solar installers: if you are interested in a similar dashboard for your own fleet of installations, feel free to reach out as well.

And to NV GEBE: whenever you are ready, I remain open to discussing ideas, partnerships, or tools that can help accelerate Sint Maarten’s transition toward renewable energy.

Until then, I will keep building.

First slowly. Then surely.

– David Salomon

Salomon Solar Services